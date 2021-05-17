Despite the 7-5 1-6 6-3 loss against Rafael Nadal in the Italian Open final in Rome on Sunday, number one seed Novak Djokovic was all praise for his opponent. Djokovic said that he and Rafel Nadal are ‘next gen’. While accepting the runners-up trophy, Djokovic said: “The Next Gen young people? Me, Rafa (Nadal) and Roger (Federer) are reinventing the NextGen. We are the Next Gen.” Also Read - Italian Open 2021 Final Highlights, Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic Score Updates: Nadal Reigns In Rome

"Rafa is one of the biggest rivals I have had in my career, every time it is a struggle, today almost three hours," Djokovic added while praising Nadal.

It was the 57th meeting between the two living legends on Sunday and the match lived up to its billing. The first set saw both players fighting it out to make an early impact. The rallies were exciting as both players flaunted their skills. Eventually, Nadal won the opening set 7-5. World No 1 Djokovic came storming back in the second set where he played some of his best tennis to win the set 6-1 and force a decider.

Nadal had by then got his act together and looked to have upped his game on his favourite surface – clay. The Spanish showed his dominance on clay as he won the decider 6-3 to win his 10th trophy on the Roman clay after a battle that lasted two hours and 49 minutes.

With the win, Nadal also equaled Djokovic’s 36 Masters 1000 titles record.