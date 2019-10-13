ITALY BEAT GREECE

Thanks to Jorginho’s penalty and Federico Bernardeschi late strike, Italy became the second team to qualify for Euro 2020 after a 2-0 win over Greece. While Italy top Group J after seven matches, Greece find themselves languishing at the fifth spot.

DENMARK BEAT SWITZERLAND

Yussuf Poulsen’s 84th-minute strike helped Denmark edge Switzerland in a closely-fought encounter. With the win, Denmark moves up to the second spot behind table-toppers Ireland in Group D. Switzerland are currently placed third in the group.

SWEDEN HAMMER MALTA

Sweden dominated the game from the start as Marcus Danielson opened the scoring in the 11th-minute of the match. Since then, there was no looking back as Sweden thrashed Malta 4-0 in Group F clash. Sebastian Larrson scored a brace while Andrei Aguis also found the back of the net.

ROMANIA BEAT FAROE ISLANDS

Romania thrashed Faroe Islands 3-0 in a Group F encounter. Romania remains a point behind Sweden following a 3-0 win in the Faroe Islands secured by second-half goals from George Puscas, Ionut Mitrita and Claudiu Keseru.

LIECHTENSTEIN-ARMENIA PLAY OUT DULL DRAW

Armenia blew the chance to move level with the Finns as Liechtenstein substitute Yanik Frick cancelled out Tigran Barseghyan’s effort in a 1-1 draw in Vaduz.

NORWAY-SPAIN DRAW

Spain dropped their first points in Group F as Joshua King converted a 94th-minute spot-kick to rescue a 1-1 draw for Norway following a foul by goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga on Omar Elabdellaoui.