Italy vs Bulgaria Live Streaming World Cup Qualifiers in India

In the mega encounter, Euro 2020 champions Italy will lock horns against Bulgaria in a mouth-watering clash of World Cup Qualifiers at the Artemio Franchi Stadium on Thursday night (Friday in India). Aiming to book a place in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Italy are on a 34-match unbeaten run. Roberto Mancini's men also have an unbeaten streak in the World Cup qualifiers so far. If Italy qualifies, which seems like an eventuality, the team will head to Qatar as one of the favourites for the World Cup title. On the other hand, Bulgaria endured a horrid campaign in the World Cup qualifiers and currently find themselves second from bottom in Group C. The team are winless in their previous 15 matches. Bulgaria head into Thursday's game on the back of another poor run in international friendlies. Here are the details of when and where to watch Italy vs Bulgaria live football match online in India.

When is Italy vs Bulgaria World Cup Qualifiers match?

Italy vs Bulgaria World Cup Qualifiers match will take place on Friday, September 3 in India.

What is the timings of the Italy vs Bulgaria World Cup Qualifiers match?

Italy vs Bulgaria World Cup Qualifiers match will start at 12:15 AM IST.

Where is Italy vs Bulgaria World Cup Qualifiers match being played?

Italy vs Bulgaria World Cup Qualifiers match will be played at the Stadio Artemio Franchi.

Which TV channel will broadcast Italy vs Bulgaria World Cup Qualifiers match?

Italy vs Bulgaria World Cup Qualifiers match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where can you live stream Italy vs Bulgaria World Cup Qualifiers match?

Italy vs Bulgaria World Cup Qualifiers match will live stream on SonyLIV app, JIO TV in India.

ITA vs BLG Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Gianluigi Donnarumma

Defenders: Vasil Bozhikov, Giorgio Chiellini, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Andrea Hristov

Midfielders: Jorginho, Nicolo Barella, Todor Nedelev

Strikers: Ciro Immobile, Lorenzo Insigne (C), Dimitar Iliev (VC)

ITA vs BLG Probable Playing XIs

Italy (ITA): Gianluigi Donnarumma (GK); Emerson Palmieri, Giorgio Chiellini, Leonardo Bonucci, Giovanni Di Lorenzo; Jorginho, Marco Verratti, Nicolo Barella; Federico Chiesa, Ciro Immobile, Lorenzo Insigne.

Bulgaria (BLG): Nikolay Mihaylov (GK); Vasil Bozhikov, Anton Nedyalkov, Andrea Hristov; Birsent Karagaren, Petar Vitanov, Ivaylo Chochev, Todor Nedelev; Kiril Despodev, Dimitar Iliev, Spas Delev.