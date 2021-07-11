Live Score and Updates Italy vs England Euro 2020 Final

London: ITA vs ENG Live Euro 2020 Final Updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Italy vs England Euro 2020 final match from the Wembley Stadium. After almost a month, two teams who came out on top with an undefeated run in the tournament Italy and England will clash against each other in the summit clash. Italy got past some difficult hurdles including Belgium and Spain in the quarterfinals and semifinals. While England had a controversial win over Denmark in semis. It will be interesting to see whether Gareth Southgate stuck to previous plans or include Jack Grealish, Phil Foden or Jadon Sancho in starting line-up as it is very evident that Roberto Mancini will go out with his strongest XI. See the latest Italy vs England Final Live Score, Live Football updates here. Also, check the ITA vs ENG Euro 2020 Final Live Football Score, Italy vs England Live match, Italy vs England Live score today, ITA vs ENG Euro 2020 Live video, Live Football TV, Euro 2020 Live, ITA vs ENG live score, SonyLIV live Football match today online, Live Football Match Streaming, Watch Euro 2020 live match, Euro 2020 LIVE Streaming Online, Live score today Italy vs England match, ITA vs ENG Euro 2020 Live match score, Italy vs England Live scorecard. You can also check the live Football blog of match Euro 2020 between Italy vs England from the Wembley Stadium.

Probable Line-Ups of Italy vs England

Italy: Gianluigi Donnarumma; Emerson Palmieri, Giorgio Chiellini, Leonardo Bonucci, Giovanni Di Lorenzo; Jorginho, Manuel Locatelli, Nicolo Barella; Federico Chiesa, Lorenzo Insigne, Ciro Immobile

England: Jordan Pickford; Kyle Walker, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw; Declan Rice, Kalvin Phillips; Bukayo Saka, Mason Mount, Raheem Sterling; Harry Kane