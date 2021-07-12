Italy vs England Live Score and Updates Euro 2020 Final: ITA 0-1 ENG

London: ITA vs ENG Live Euro 2020 Final Updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Italy vs England Euro 2020 final match from the Wembley Stadium. After almost a month, two teams who came out on top with an undefeated run in the tournament Italy and England will clash against each other in the summit clash. Italy got past some difficult hurdles including Belgium and Spain in the quarterfinals and semifinals. While England had a controversial win over Denmark in semis. It will be interesting to see whether Gareth Southgate stuck to previous plans or include Jack Grealish, Phil Foden or Jadon Sancho in starting line-up as it is very evident that Roberto Mancini will go out with his strongest XI.

Line-Ups of Italy vs England

Italy: Gianluigi Donnarumma; Emerson Palmieri, Giorgio Chiellini, Leonardo Bonucci, Giovanni Di Lorenzo; Jorginho, Manuel Locatelli, Nicolo Barella; Federico Chiesa, Lorenzo Insigne, Ciro Immobile

England: Jordan Pickford; Kyle Walker, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw; Declan Rice, Kalvin Phillips; Kieran Trippier, Mason Mount, Raheem Sterling; Harry Kane

Live Updates

  • 1:43 AM IST

    LIVE Italy vs England Match Score And Updates EURO 2020 Final: Raheem Sterling decides to create some problems for Italy straightaway. He ran through the Italian defence but Bonucci and Chiellini put him down. However, didn’t give the penalty there. ITA 0-1 ENG | 48th minute

  • 1:37 AM IST

    SECOND HALF!

  • 1:22 AM IST

    LIVE Italy vs England Match Score And Updates EURO 2020 Final: HALF-TIME at Wembley as England are ahead in the game courtesy Luke Shaw’s early goal. Italy tried hard to get the equalizer soon but failed in the first half. ITA 0-1 ENG | HALF-TIME

  • 1:19 AM IST

    LIVE Italy vs England Match Score And Updates EURO 2020 Final: English defenders have also stood firm in the game so far as John Stones and Harry Maguire trying very hard in their capacity to deny Italy forwards on their own. ITA 0-1 ENG | 45th + 2nd minute

  • 1:14 AM IST

    LIVE Italy vs England Match Score And Updates EURO 2020 Final: Italian attackers have started to gain the momentum but England are defending with everything on line. Ciro Immobile and Lorenzo Insigne have failed to make any major threat in the game. ITA 0-1 ENG | 42nd minute

  • 1:07 AM IST

    LIVE Italy vs England Match Score And Updates EURO 2020 Final: Chiesa tries very hard to get the equalizer but misses the target. The Juventus player ran through England players and decided to take the shot from the left foot and hit it wide from outside the box. ITA 0-1 ENG | 36th minute

  • 1:03 AM IST

    LIVE Italy vs England Match Score And Updates EURO 2020 Final: Italy have changed their approach a bit and are now trying to keep the possession to frustrate English players. The backline is passing the ball fine but the forwards are struggling to make use of it. ITA 0-1 ENG | 31st minute

  • 12:55 AM IST

    Italy vs England Live Match Score EURO 2020 Final Updates: Jorginho suffers an injury as Italy are looking to regroup as Mancini is giving the players some instructions to bounce back in the game. Italy desperately need an equalizer here. ITA 0-1 ENG | 23rd Minute

  • 12:47 AM IST

    Live Italy vs England Match Score EURO 2020 Final Updates: The high press from Italy continues as England are looking to take advantage of it for scoring another. While Italy are searching spaces but the English backline is not giving them many. ITA 0-1 ENG | 15th Minute

