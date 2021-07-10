New Delhi: Ahead of the all-important EURO 2020 final, India captain Sunil Chhetri reckoned Italy will have the advantage. Chhetri believes with both teams focussing on defense and counter-attacks, it could be a ‘cagey affair’. Robert Mancini’s Italy has the goal-scorers and hence they would have their noses in front in the final.Also Read - Neymar Confesses Cheering For 'Friend' Lionel Messi Everytime Ahead of Brazil vs Argentina Copa America 2021 Final

Italy, who have scored 11 goals on their road to the final, have seven players who have found the back of the net in this tournament and that is a very good sign. On the other hand, England scored 10 goals and eight of them came from Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane. Also Read - Lionel Messi's Dismal Record in International Knockouts Would Give Neymar' Brazil Hope Ahead of Copa America 2021 Final

“Italy have a better set-up because the more goal-scorers, the better it is for you. Harry Kane has scored four goals in the last three games. But it depended heavily on Raheem Sterling to open up. If you take out that cross from Harry Kane to Raheem Sterling, where he dropped down to play on that pass from Saka (against Denmark), every good attacking move happens more or less because of Sterling,” Chhetri said to Hindustan Times during a media interaction organised by Sony Sports Network. Also Read - Lionel Messi Hails Neymar Ahead of Brazil-Argentina Copa America 2021 Final

Chhetri also said that the more goal-scorers you have is better for you.

“If you talk as neutrals, Italy are in a better place because the more goal-scorers you have, the better it is for you. Because you are always on a hunt for a player who can get a goal,” he added.

The England versus Italy final takes place on July 12 at 12:30 AM IST. You can watch the final on Sony Ten 2.