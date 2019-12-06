Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Italy vs Jersey 7th One-Dayer Men’s CWC Challenge League B – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match ITA vs JER at Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Turf 2), Oman: In the match no. 7 of Men’s CWC Challenge League B, Jersey will take on Italy at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 2) on Friday. After losing both their matches in the CWC Challenge so far, Jersey are desperately searching for their first win of the tournament. Despite getting off to a good start in the 249 chase against Uganda, Jersey lost the plot in midway as a batting collapse triggered and they lost the encounter by 25 runs. Against Hong Kong on Thursday, Jersey team were bundled out for only 173. They will now face Italy on Friday as they aim their first win of the competition. Italy started the tournament with a convincing win against Kenya. They chased down the target of 211 with three overs to spare for the loss of six wickets.

TOSS – The toss between Italy and Jersey will take place at 10.30 AM (IST).

Time: 11 AM IST.

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Turf 2), Oman.

My Dream11 Team

Wicket-keeper: Manpreet Singh

Batters – Joy Perera, Nick Greenwood, Jonty Jenner

All-Rounders – Ben Stevens, Michael Ross, Nathaniel Watkins (VC), Gareth Berg (C)

Bowlers – Rakibul Hasan, Elliot Miles, Julius Sumerauer

ITA vs JER Probable Playing XIs

Italy: Gian-Piero Meade, Nikolai Smith, Nicholas Maiolo, Joy Perera (C), Gareth Berg, Manpreet Singh (WK), Michael Ross, Rakibul Hasan, Rehman Abdul, Madupa Fernando, Fida Hussain.

Jersey: Harrison Carlyon, Nathaniel Watkins, Ben Stevens, Nick Greenwood, Jonty Jenner, Dominic Blampied, Corey Bisson, Jake Dunford (WK), Julius Sumerauer, Chuggy Perchard (C), Elliot Miles.

ITA vs JER SQUADS

Italy: Joy Perera (C), Rakibul Hasan, Fida Hussain, Nicholas Maiolo, Gian-Piero Meade, Michael Ross, Jaspreet Singh, Manpreet Singh, Nikolai Smith, Rehman Abdul, Gareth Berg, Zahid Cheema, Madupa Fernando, Luis di Giglio.

