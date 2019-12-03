Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Dream11 Team Prediction Italy vs Kenya 2nd One-Dayer Men’s CWC Challenge League B – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match ITA vs KEN at Al Amerat 2 Cricket Ground, Oman: The ongoing Men’s CWC Challenge League B competition is played in Oman between 6 countries out of 32 participants could their bid to the 2023 Cricket World Cup in India. Since these countries don’t have international status in one day matches, all games will be considered as List A ones only. This competition will take place from 2 to 12 December in Muscat, Oman. Each team will get 10 List A matches to grab the required rank in the group for further selection.

After a single game on the opening day, we have 2 matches for you on the second day, one being between Italy and Kenya. The latter obviously has much more experience, having also once made the semi-final of a CWC tournament.

TOSS – The toss between Italy and Kenya will take place at 10.30 AM (IST).

Time: 11 AM IST.

Venue: Al Amerat 1 Cricket Ground, Oman.

My Dream11 Team

Wicket-keeper: M Singh, I Karim

Batsmen: J Perera (VC), R Abdul, D Gondaria (C), R Patel

All Rounders: G Gerg, S Ngoche

Bowlers: R Hasan, S Bhudia, E Bundi

ITA vs KEN Probable Playing XIs

Italy: Joy Perera (C), Gian Meade, Nicholas Maiolo, Rehman Abdul Janjua, Rakibul Hasan, Michael Ross, Fida Hussain, Manpreet Singh (wk), S Singh, G Berg, M Fernando.

Kenya: Collins Obuya, Shem Ngoche, Irfan Karim (wk), Lucas Oluoch, Emmanuel Bundi, Dhiren Gondaria, Rushab Patel, Sachin Bhudia, Aman Gandhi, L Onyango, J Bhimji.

ITA vs KEN SQUADS

Italy: Joy Perera (C), Rakibul Hasan, Fida Hussain, Nicholas Maiolo, Gian-Piero Meade, Michael Ross, Jaspreet Singh, Manpreet Singh, Nikolai Smith, Rehman Abdul, Gareth Berg, Zahid Cheema, Madupa Fernando, Luis di Giglio.

Kenya: Jadhavji Bhimji, Shem Ngoche, Collins Obuya, Nehemiah Odhiambo, Lucas Oluoch, Lameck Onyango, Naman Patel, Rakep Patel, Rushab Patel, Sachin Bhudia, Emmanuel Bundi, Aman Gandhi, Dhiren Gondaria, Irfan Karim.

