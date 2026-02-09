Home

Sports

Italy vs Scotland T20 World Cup 2026 Group C match No 7 Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch ITA vs SCOT LIVE on TV in India and online

Italy vs Scotland T20 World Cup 2026 Group C match No 7 Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch ITA vs SCOT LIVE on TV in India and online

The seventh match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 will be played between Italy and Scotland on Monday at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Find out when, where and how to watch the match.

Image-X

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 has been officially kicked-off. However, six matches have been played in the tournament. Italy will play their first game in the T20 World Cup against Scotland on Monday in Kolkata, February 9.

However, West Indies and England are one of the most strongest teams in the Group C. Speaking about Scotland vs Italy game, the match will be played at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Which is known for some spectacular and iconic matches. It’s interesting to see how they will perform on one of the greatest venues at the biggest stage.

Why Italy vs Scotland’s game is important ?

The match between Italy and Scotland will be very important according to Group C’s purpose. However, there are strong teams in the Group, like West Indies and England. These teams will definitely try to secure their spot in the top two positions in the group.

However, their good performance will help them to qualify for the Super 8s. Each game in the Group C will play a crucial role for the ascends and descends of every side and help them to move forward in the tournament.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Italy vs Scotland’s match schedule

Let’s discuss the schedule of the Italy vs Scotland. This highly intense match will be played on Monday, February 9, at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. However, the game will start at 11:00 AM IST.

How to Watch Live Broadcast of Italy vs Scotland match?

The match between Italy and Scotland will be live on Star Sports Networks.

How to Watch Live Streaming of Italy vs Scotland match?

Let’s talk about the live-streaming of the game as the Italy vs Scotland match is live on Jio HotStar.

What is the toss time for Italy vs Scotland match?

The most important moment of the match. The toss for the Italy and Scotland match will take place at 10:00 AM IST.

Scotland XI (Probable): HG Munsey, MA Jones, B McMullen, RD Berrington (C), TC Bruce, MH Cross (wk), MRJ Watt, MA Leask, Oliver Davidson, SM Sharif

Italy XI (Probable): Anthony Mosca, Justin Mosca, JT Smuts, WL Madsen (C), H Manenti, BAD Manenti, GP Meade (wk), Marcus Campopiano, Jaspreet Singh, Crishan Kalugamage, Hasan Ali-I

Italy’s T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule

9 February 2026 – Italy vs Scotland, Eden Gardens, Kolkata (11:00 am)

12 February 2026 – Italy vs Nepal, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai (3:00 pm)

16 February 2026 – Italy vs England, Eden Gardens, Kolkata (3:00 pm)

17 February 2026 – Italy vs West Indies,Eden Gardens, Kolkata (11:00 am)

Scotland’s T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule

9 February 2026 – Scotland vs Italy, Eden Gardens, Kolkata (11:00 am)

14 February 2026 – Scotland vs England, Eden Gardens, Kolkata (3:00 pm)

17 February 2026 – Scotland vs Nepal, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai (7:00 pm)

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.india.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.