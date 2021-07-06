Italy vs Spain Live Streaming Euro 2020 Semi-Final

Italy will start favourites in the upcoming EURO 2020 semi-final against Spain at the iconic Wembley Stadium in London on Tuesday. What makes this contest even more mouthwatering is the fact that both sides are yet to lose. Italy has been flawless throughout their campaign and would look to continue that, while Spain would be eyeing an upset. Also Read - ITA vs SPN Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips, EURO 2020 Semi-Final Match: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing XIs For Italy vs Spain, 12:30 AM IST, July 7

“We are thriving on this occasion, we have made it this far and we are going to give absolutely everything in our power to make the Italian people proud of this Azzurri side,” Italy’s Leonardo Bonucci said ahead of the much-awaited clash. Also Read - CRO vs SPN Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips EURO 2020, Round of 16: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing XI For Croatia vs Spain - Parken Stadium at 9:30 PM IST, June 28

Italy vs Spain Live Streaming Euro 2020 Semi-Final in India: Here are the details of when and where to watch the Italy vs Spain live football match online in India. You can watch ITA vs SPN Live Stream Football Match Online on SonyLIV, JIO TV; TV Telecast not available.

When is Italy vs Spain Euro 2020 semi-final?

Italy vs Spain Euro 2020 semi-final will take place on Monday, July 7 in India.

What are the timings of the Italy vs Spain Euro 2020 semi-final?

Italy vs Spain Euro 2020 semi-final will start at 12.30 AM IST.

Where is Italy vs Spain Euro 2020 semi-final being played?

Italy vs Spain Euro 2020 semi-final will be played at the Wembley Stadium, London.

Which TV channel will broadcast Italy vs Spain Euro 2020 semi-final match in India?

Italy vs Spain Euro 2020 Round of 16 match is telecasted live on Sony Ten 2 (HD), Sony Ten 3 (HD-Hindi). Sony Six (HD) and Sony Ten 4 (HD) will have regional coverage in India.

Where can you watch the live streaming of Italy vs Spain Euro 2020 semi-final match?

Italy vs Spain Euro 2020 semi-final match live streaming will be available on SonyLIV app and JIO TV.

CRO vs SPN Predicted Playing 11s

Italy: Gianluigi Donnarumma; Emerson Palmieri, Giorgio Chiellini, Leonardo Bonucci, Giovanni Di Lorenzo; Jorginho, Manuel Locatelli, Nicolo Barella; Federico Chiesa, Lorenzo Insigne, Ciro Immobile

Spain: Unai Simon; Jordi Alba, Aymeric Laporte, Eric Garcia, Cesar Azpilicueta; Sergio Busquets, Koke, Pedri; Dani Olmo, Ferran Torres, Alvaro Morata

ITA vs SPN SQUADS

Spain: David de Gea, Unai Simon, Robert Sanchez; Jose Gaya, Jordi Alba, Pau Torres, Aymeric Laporte, Eric Garcia, Diego Llorente, Cesar Azpilicueta; Thiago Alcantara, Sergio Busquets, Koke, Marcos Llorente, Dani Olmo, Rodri, Fabian Ruiz, Pablo Sarabia, Ferran Torres, Adama Traore; Alvaro Morata, Gerard Moreno, Mikel Oyarzabal, Pedri.

Italy (ITA) Gianluigi Donnarumma, Alex Meret, Salvatore Sirigu; Francesco Acerbi, Alessandro Bastoni, Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Emerson Palmieri, Alessandro Florenzi, Leonardo Spinazzola, Rafael Toloi; Nicolo Barella, Bryan Cristante, Jorginho, Manuel Locatelli, Gaetano Castovilli, Matteo Pessina, Marco Verratti, Federico Bernardeschi, Federico Chiesa; Andrea Belotti, Domenico Berardi, Ciro Immobile, Lorenzo Insigne, Giacomo Raspadori