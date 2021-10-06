Milan: Current European champions Italy will lock horns against 3-time European champions, Spain in a UEFA Nations League semi-final match on Thursday (IST) at the San Siro stadium in Milan. The Italians are currently on a formidable 37-match unbeaten run, which is an all-time record for the longest unbeaten run in international football. The home side will be without the services of Leonardo Spinazzola, Alessandro Florenzi and Andrea Belotti going into the match as they look to triumph on home soil for the first time since winning the European Championship back in 1968. Spain will surely have revenge on their mind as the Azzurris eliminated them in the EURO 2020 semi-final shootout. La Roja will be without star midfielder Pedri and Marcos Llorente and have included 17-year old Barcelona midfielder, Gavi in their ranks to bolster their squad.Also Read - SAFF Championship 2021: Bangladesh Salvage a 1-1 Draw Over India

When is the Italy vs Spain UEFA Nations League Semi-Final match?

The Italy vs Spain UEFA Nations League Semi-Final match will take place on Thursday, October 7 in India. Also Read - SAFF Championship 2021 Match Highlights India vs Bangladesh Match 3 Today Football Updates: 10-Man Bangladesh Earn a Hard-Fought 1-1 Draw Over India

What are the timings of the Italy vs Spain UEFA Nations League Semi-Final match?

The Italy vs Spain UEFA Nations League Semi-Final match will start at 12:15 AM IST. Also Read - India vs Bangladesh Live Streaming SAFF Championship 2021 in India: When And Where to Watch IND vs BAN Live Stream Football Match Online on Discovery+, JIOTV; TV Telecast on Eurosport

Where is the Italy vs Spain UEFA Nations League Semi-Final match being played?

The Italy vs Spain UEFA Nations League Semi-Final match will be played at San Siro.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Italy vs Spain UEFA Nations League Semi-Final match?

The Italy vs Spain UEFA Nations League Semi-Final match will be telecasted live on Sony Ten network.

Where can you live stream the Italy vs Spain UEFA Nations League Semi-Final match?

The Italy vs Spain UEFA Nations League Semi-Final match live streaming will be available on the SonyLIV app and JIOTV.