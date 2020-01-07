Italy World Cup winner Daniele De Rossi on Tuesday announced his retirement aged 36 ending an 18-year career. De Rossi has left Argentine side Boca Juniors before which he spent his entire career at Serie A club Roma, who he played for 616 times.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, De Rossi denied that he had come to the decision because of injury problems or any other major issues. “I just feel that I need more time with my family, I miss my daughter and she misses me, so I made my decision,” he said.

De Rossi is Italy’s fourth most-capped player with 117 caps and Francesco Totti is the only player to have made more appearances for Roma than the midfielder. He rejected an offer of a director’s role at Roma at the end of last season and signed for Boca to continue his playing career, but he has been limited to just six appearances, largely because of injury.

De Rossi came through the youth ranks at Roma and made his debut for the Serie A side in 2001. In an 18-year stay with the Giallorossi, the midfielder made 616 appearances and scored 63 goals, winning two Coppa Italia titles. Following the retirement of Totti in 2017, De Rossi assumed the captaincy of his hometown club.

