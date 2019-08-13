All India Tennis Association (AITA) secretary Hironmoy Chatterjee on Tuesday said that they have sought time for a conversation with the International Tennis Federation (ITF) in order to request them to change the venue of the upcoming Davis Cup tie from Islamabad as the international body isn’t understanding the ground reality.

Speaking to IANS, Chatterjee said: “We wrote a letter to the ITF seeking a review of the security situation in Islamabad. In that, we have also sought time to have a telephonic conversation within this week so that we can make them understand the ground situation prevailing at present between India and Pakistan.”

“The ITF does not understand the ground situation which is currently prevailing after the August 5 development. No player from our country can go to Pakistan and play in such a situation. We will wait for their reply and then take action accordingly,” he added.

The bilateral ties between the two Asian neighbours have gone downhill following India’s decision to abrogate Article 370 which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier, Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) chief Salim Saifullah Khan had said that tensions between the two countries have increased and that they will respect whatever decision the ITF takes.

If the tie takes place as per the schedule, India will travel to Pakistan to compete in a Davis Cup fixture after 55 years.

No Indian Davis Cup team has travelled to Pakistan since 1964 and bilateral cricket ties between the two countries have been dormant since the 2008 terror attack in Mumbai.