Former India opener-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir on Tuesday took a dig at the security arrangements made for the Sri Lankan team touring Pakistan.

Sri Lanka are currently in Pakistan for the three-match ODI series – currently being played in Karachi – and three Twenty20 internationals, which are scheduled to take place in Lahore.

Gambhir shared a video on his Twitter, saying: “Itna Kashmir kiya ke Karachi bhool gaye.”

Itna Kashmir kiya ke Karachi bhool gaye 👏👏😀 pic.twitter.com/TRqqe0s7qd — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) September 30, 2019

In the one-minute twenty-six-video, a couple of men, sitting in the car, are heard mocking the security arrangements for the Sri Lankan team bus. The two men discussed how the game is is being played in Pakistan in a “curfew-like situation”.

Gambhir had earlier criticised former Pakistan captain-turned Prime Minister Imran Khan. “Sportspeople are supposed to be role models. Of good behavior. Of Team spirit. Of ethics. Of strength of character. Recently in the UN, we also saw a former sportsperson speak up. As a role model for terrorists. @ImranKhanPTI should be excommunicated from sports community,” Gambhir had tweeted.

Sportspeople are supposed to be role models. Of good behavior. Of Team spirit. Of ethics. Of strength of character. Recently in the UN, we also saw a former sportsperson speak up. As a role model for terrorists. @ImranKhanPTI should be excommunicated from sports community. — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) September 30, 2019

While some of the big names in Sri Lankan cricket including Lasith Malinga, Angelo Mathews and Dimuth Karunaratne are not traveling with the team due to security concerns, the visitors decided to tour Pakistan despite the initial concerns over security.

The Sri Lankan team bus was attacked in 2009 in Lahore following which none of the top-level nations have toured Pakistan for a full-fledged series. Pakistan, due the terror attack of 2009, had to shift their “home matches” to the United Arab Emirates.

While the first Pakistan versus Sri Lanka ODI of the series was a wash out, the home team defeated Sri Lanka by 67 runs in the second ODI.

The third and final match of the ODI series will be played on October 2, Wednesday. The ODI series will be followed by the three-match T20 internationals which will be played on October 5, October 7 and October 9 in Lahore.