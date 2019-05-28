Dashing Australia batsman Glenn Maxwell feels negating Rashid Khan‘s threat will be key when they take on Afghanistan in their World Cup opener on June 1. “At times I think I can (pick him),” Maxwell was quoted as saying by www.cricket.com.au of Rashid who holds the ODI record as the fastest bowler to 100 wickets. “He’s very difficult. He is probably one of the more difficult ones (spinners) I’ve played against. “He and (West Indies finger-spinner Sunil) Narine are probably the two you go through stages where you think you are going to hold them and then they bowl a ball that beats you. “And you sit there shaking your head.

“For me, I feel like I don’t think I’m going to get out to him, but I don’t feel like I’m going to score much off him,” Maxwell said he will be using his experience of playing Rashid in the Big Bash League. “It’s about targeting other blokes and making sure I’m putting pressure on him to change his lengths and I felt like I did that against him during the Big Bash at different times. “I will be drawing on that experience a little bit. We’ve got a bit of footage to watch, but it’s a different kettle of fish when you’re actually facing him,” said Maxwell who is a good player of the turning ball.

“I think just putting pressure on them to bring back the medium pace and faster bowlers might be the way we go,” Maxwell continued. “But once we have that batting meeting during the week guys will come out with certain plans. Guys might target him, I don’t know.”