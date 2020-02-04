India U19 batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal couldn’t control his excitement after scoring a century in the all-important ICC U19 World Cup semi-final against arch-rivals Pakistan U19 on Tuesday. He said it’s a dream come true for him to play so well in the World Cup and that too against Pakistan as India strolled to the final with a 10-wicket win.

“It is a dream come true for me. Really happy with what I did for my country, I can’t express it in words. I’ll never forget that I scored a hundred in the World Cup against Pakistan,” Jaiswal said after the match.

Jaiswal scored a century (105 not out) as he and opening partner Divyaansh Saxena (59 not out) helped India chase down a target of 173 without losing a wicket after the bowlers dismissed Pakistan for a paltry 172.

“It is just the start though, I have to work really hard in the future as well. We (Saxena and me) were talking amongst ourselves that we needed to stay on the wicket.

“They bowled well initially and we had to see it out. All of us, our support staff, physio, manager, they put in the effort and I want to thank all the Indians who prayed for us. We will try our best in the finals,” he added.

They will now face either Bangladesh or New Zealand whose semi-final match will be played on Thursday. The final is scheduled to be played on Sunday.

Meanwhile, India captain Priyam Garg rated their bowling attack as the best in the tournament.

Pakistan were skittled out for 172 and then it was a cakewalk for Jaiswal who remained unbeaten on 105 with Saxena not out on 59 as India won in 35.2 overs scoring 176.

“It is just one step closer to what we want to achieve. I think our bowling attack is the best in this tournament. Our quicks bowl 140+ and our spinners do complement them really well,” said Garg after the victory.

On the batters he said: “It isn’t the first time that the openers are playing like this. They have been doing it for the last one year, they come from the same state, they understand each other and have good understanding while running between the wickets.

“I would like to focus on the same processes and treat the finals like just another game.”