‘It’s A Poetry In Motion’: Netherlands Cricketers In Awe Of Virat Kohli Ahead Of IND vs NED Tie | Watch VIDEO

Kohli has slammed two centuries in the World Cup so far and the modern-day great also equaled the record of cricketing great Sachin Tendulkar by smashing his 49th century in the recently concluded match against South Africa at Eden Gardens Kolkata.

New Delhi: Netherlands cricketers lavished huge praise on former India captain Virat Kohli ahead of the ODI World Cup tie against India which will be played on November 12, Sunday at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

The 35-year-old batter is among the highest run-getters in the tournament and now he will look to break the record of Tendulkar in the upcoming clash against Netherlands by smashing 50th ODI ton.

Netherlands cricketers along with captain were spotted hailing Kohli and the video went viral on social sphere, here is the clip:

“Everyone loves Virat Kohli!” Even his opponents Stars of the impressive Netherlands side talk about @imVkohli‘s genius Catch him take on the Dutchmen in #INDvNED in the #WorldCupOnStar

SUN, Nov 12, 12:30 PM | Star Sports Network#CWC23 #Cricket pic.twitter.com/JEpz83DT5E — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) November 11, 2023

“Virat Kohli obviously, he’s someone that’s a massive wicket. Virat Kohli, the king himself, that’s arguably the greatest full-time, someone that a lot of guys look up to. Who doesn’t love Virat Kohli? Everyone loves Virat Kohli. Especially when you’re defending a total, I think he’s been so consistent throughout the years for India. It’s a poetry in motion, that’s what I always think, so yeah, it’s good. Whether that be setting or chasing totals, he’s a massive wicket, and you’ve got to get him out early” said Netherlands’ cricketers for Virat Kohli.

Team India have already booked their berth in the semi-final and the clash against Netherlands will be the last for hosts before knockouts. Table toppers India will most likely to face New Zealand for the semi-final match which will be played at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Apart from Indian batters, the bowling unit is also in lethal form as India is the only team which have bowled out every opposition in the marquee event and the last three opponents were not even able to cross the 150-run mark.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.