New Delhi: Former East Bengal head coach, Mario Rivera reckoned that young Indian promising players should get more chances in the first-tier league, ISL in order to improve. If the players do not get the required playtime, it is very difficult for Indian football to progress and get the best out of their future stars. While speaking exclusively with India.com, the former Atletico Madrid C team video analyst and former Celtic FC scout also said that India should normalize playing 60 matches a season and they should also impose playing 40-50 matches right from the grassroots as well.

"It is important for India to create a structure for the grassroots and they should not only play 60-70 matches for the professional players, but the grassroots academies should also play 40-50 matches a season."

“Indian children are same that of other countries, the only difference is that in other countries they have the chance to practice 3-4 times a week, 40-45 weeks a season from 8 years old to 18 years old and obviously for the professional players, it’s the same. This is the main difference between Indian football and European football.”

On asked who is that one Indian player, from his time with East Bengal, who has the ability to become a star in Indian football, Rivera picked Trau FC forward and former East Bengal man, Bidyashagar Singh. The 23-year-old went onto to become the top scorer in the 2020-21 I-League season with Trau, having scored 12 goals in 15 matches, becoming only the fourth Indian, to be the top scorer of the league in a single season after Bhaichung Bhutia, Raman Vijayan and Sunil Chhetri.

“Bidyshagar is always aiming for the goal, a skill which he has as a striker and he was improving every day. He was a promising player then, but now he is an important player.”

Citing the example of 2018-19 East Bengal star, Jobby Justin, that if Bidyashagar moves to an ISL club and if the foreign strikers are preferred over him, then it would be very difficult for him to improve.

“When Jobby went to ATK, both the strikers of ATK were foreigners and he didn’t get to play much. If now, Bidyashagar goes to an ISL club and he does not get to play, my suggestion it is better to play in the I-League than playing in the ISL.”

The 27-year-old, Jobby Justin’s stellar performance for the Red and Gold Brigade in 2018-19 earned him a national team call-up and a big move to ISL side ATK. In the first season with ATK he hardly featured in 10 games, scoring once and hardly making an impact and in the next season with a new name ATK Mohun Bagan, he was out injured before even the tournament started rolling.