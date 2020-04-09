A day after former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar proposed resumption of cricket matches between India-Pakistan to generate revenue and contribute towards the coronavirus pandemic relief, former India cricketer Madan Lal opposed the move, saying it is for the Indian government to decide and not Akhtar. Also Read - Madal Lal Not in Favour of IPL Without Fans, Rajiv Shukla Feels Tournament 'Impossible'

"It"s for the government to decide, not Shoaib Akhtar (decision on bilateral series between India and Pakistan). It depends on government to government. They take all such decisions," said Lal.

He said, even before the pandemic, such decisions were taken by the government and not cricketers.

“Even before also, it was up to the Indian government to take a decision and only after that the BCCI would decide whether they would play against Pakistan or not,” he added.

Earlier, 1983 World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev also rejected Akhtar’s proposal saying that India has enough money and does not need to play cricket during such times.

“He is entitled to his opinion but we don’t need to raise the money. We have enough. For us, what is important right now is how our authorities work together to deal with this crisis. I am still seeing a lot of blame game on television from the politicians and that needs to stop,” said Dev.

Over 5,500 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported so far in India while more than 160 people have lost their lives. In Pakistan, the situation is no better as more than 4,000 COVID-19 cases have been reported while over 60 lives have been lost.