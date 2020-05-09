Former Indian cricketer Subramaniam Badrinath, who is trying to help players to stay motivated, increase mental toughness, and reset their goals going forward with a new platform MFore, hailed former India skipper MS Dhoni’s mental toughness. Badrinath said Dhoni goes about his business as if 50,000 people are not watching him and also believes in his abilities. Also Read - Please do Not Use This Bat: Matthew Hayden on MS Dhoni's Reaction to Mongoose Bat

“He is not bothered about anything else. He completely believes that whatever he is doing is right. That is the approach everybody needs to have. I would like to say that just do what Dhoni is doing as a cricketer. He is totally detached from everything automatically. When he is going out there, going about the business, it feels as though the 50,000 people watching him are not there. He is alone, he knows clearly in his mind what he needs to do, and he goes about it,” he said in an interview with The Indian Express. Also Read - Australia Keeper Alex Carey Keen to Emulate MS Dhoni's Path, Says I Would Love to Become Half as Good as Him

Badrinath also hailed off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin as the most talented and mentally strong player in Tamil Nadu. Also Read - You Don’t See Him Getting Stuck in The 90s: Simon Doull Rates Rohit Sharma as a Better ODI Opener Than Sachin Tendulkar

“In Tamil Nadu, I think it’s R Ashwin. He is phenomenal the way he is. The way he thinks about the game. He is talented, he is blessed with a lot of talent, but he is the one who knows his cricket inside out,” he added.

The 39-year-old played 145 FC games and scored 10245 runs at an average of 54.5. It includes 32 centuries and 45 fifties.