‘It’s Like Jake Paul Fighting, People Want To See Circus’: Drew Dober On Tony Ferguson vs Paddy Pimblett Clash At UFC 296 | EXCLUSIVE

Drew Dober will take on Rick Glenn in the main card of UFC Fight Night - Dawson vs Green on October 7. Indian fans can watch it on

New Delhi: Veteran UFC Lightweight Drew Dober is set to make his return to the octagon on October 7 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas as he takes on Rick Glenn at the UFC Fight Night – Grant Dawson vs Bobby Green. Dober eyes to return to win column and the all-time record for most KOs/TKOs in the UFC Lightweight history. He and Dustin Poirier currently hold the record with 8 finishes coming from KOs and TKOs. If he manages to finish Glenn in the same manner, his tally will go up to 9.

Earlier, Drew was also rumoured to fight Paddy Pimblett. However, the English fighter suffered an ankle injury during his fight with Jared Gordon. He had to get surgery for it and it took him out of action for almost 10 months. Due to this, the rumoured fight between Dober and Pimblett never got official.

In an exclusive conversation with India.com, Drew Dober addressed Paddy’s upcoming fight with fan favorite Tony Ferguson at UFC 296 along with his rumoured bout with Pimblett. He even compared the clash between Tony and Paddy to a circus for fans.

“It’s like a Jake Paul fighting. It’s, you know, people want to see the wild and crazy. They don’t want them to see like the best fighter, you know? And so, they gotta keep Paddy away from me because they gotta protect that chin of his. So of course they’re going to put crazy Pimblett versus a wild Tony Ferguson because that’s what people want to see. They want to see the circus,” said Dober ahead of his bout on October 8.

When asked about who will come out victorious in the UFC 296 clash between Tony and Paddy, Dober picked the English man despite not being so fond of him. He said “I think Paddy. I think Paddy is going to get it done. Unfortunately, because I love Tony Ferguson, but I think Paddy gets it.”

Drew Dober will be in action against Rick Glenn in the main card of UFC Fight Night – Dawson vs Green on October 7. Fans in India can see the main card on October 8 at 4:30 AM on Sony Sports Network and can live stream it on the Sony LIV app.

