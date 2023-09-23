Home

‘It’s Quite A Tricky Circuit’ Darryn Binder On Buddha International Circuit

New Delhi: Darryn Binder a Moto2 rider for Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP has said that he was really impressed with the way the Buddh International Circuit (BIC) track was looking when he arrived in India.

The Moto2 rider also said that he really enjoyed riding here but he also felt that it was a quite tricky circuit. Binder further felt that when he will get used to it he will love riding here at the BIC.

Binder is a South African professional motorcycle racer currently competing in the 2023 Moto2 World Championship for Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP.

He was born on January 21, 1998, in Potchefstroom, South Africa. His older brother, Brad Binder, is also a professional motorcycle racer and competed alongside Darryn in Moto3 in both 2015 and 2016.

In the latest interaction with ANI the South African-born rider said that “really impressed when I arrived with the way the track looked. And over the last two days, I’ve really enjoyed riding here.”

Darry Binder also expressed his opinion on the Buddh International Circuit track. He said that “It’s quite a tricky circuit, but it’s a lot of fun when you get used to it. Really enjoying it so far and looking for a good race tomorrow.” Binder said.

Every track changes in the rain, but at places where there’s good temperature, normally the rain has a lot of grip. So I personally quite enjoy riding in the rain when it’s hot outside. So, yeah, I had a lot of fun in the rain there today. And let’s see what the weather brings for tomorrow…,” he concluded.

Jorge Martin wins 11-lap sprint ahead of main race on Sunday

MotoGP championship main contender Jorge Martin on Saturday topped the 11-lap sprint race ahead of the Indian Grand Prix.

The Mooney VR46 Racing Team rider and Martin’s rival Marco Bezzecchi had set the qualifying time at one minute, 43.9470 becoming the clear favourite for the sprint race and the marque event at the Buddh International Circuit here on Sunday.

