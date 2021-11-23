New Delhi: Former India opener Gautam Gambhir had let his displeasure known for a statement made by former India coach Ravi Shastri. The 59-year-old had said that his side is was possibly the best Indian side and the win in Australia surpasses all other major achievements that India had ever had.Also Read - India vs Pakistan: India Look to Avenge 10-Wicket Loss to Pakistan On A Different Turf

"This is the toughest tour ever. Nothing comes closer to this. This surpasses all," Shastri had said after India's famous victory in Australia in January this year.

However, his remarks did not go down well with Gambhir saying, we won't hear this kind of statement from newly-appointed coach Rahul Dravid.

Shastri’s tenure as head coach ended after India’s forgetful campaign in the recently-concluded ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. One of the most celebrated batsmen and legendary cricketer Dravid was appointed as the head coach of Team India.

Shastri had famously compared Team India’s Test series win in Australia with the 1983 World Cup title triumph as well.

Gambhir said it is fine if this statement came from others, not from the outgoing coach.

“It’s really a pity that this statement came from him; you will never hear this kind of statement from Dravid. That’s the basic difference between Dravid and others,” Gambhir told Times Now Navbharat.

“You won’t hear such statements from Rahul Dravid. Whether India plays good or bad, his statements will always remain balanced. Moreover, it will reflect on other players,” added the former Indian opener.

Welcoming the appointment of Dravid after Shastri’s departure Gambhir said, “The one thing I found surprising is that when you play well, you don’t usually boast about it. It’s fine if others talk about it; when we won the 2011 World Cup, no one gave statements saying that this team is the best in the world, let alone country.”

Shastri’s reign as head coach saw India achieve no.1 ranking in Tests and multiple overseas Test series victories in Australia, as well as wins in England and South Africa.

(With IANS Inputs)