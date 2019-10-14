Shane Watson, former Australia cricketer and Chennai Super Kings allrounder, on Monday weighed in on MS Dhoni’s future in international cricket.

The former India skipper has not played any international cricket since India’s defeat against New Zealand in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup semifinal. Watson said that it is up to Dhoni to decide when to call it quits.

“He has still got the skill. But it is down to him to decide. He still moves incredibly well, runs hard between the wickets and has beautiful hands. Whatever he does, it will be the right thing because he knows what lies ahead,” Watson, who was in Chennai for a scholarship distribution event at Velammal school, was quoted as saying by PTI.

Watson also spoke highly of Virat Kohli’s captaincy, saying that the Indian skipper has done a great job with the team.

“He (Kohli) has done a great job with the Indian team. He has been playing so well in all formats. Whatever he is doing right now is certainly working and the team is responding to his leadership,” said Watson.

Kohli, on Sunday, completed his 30th win as India’s Test skipper in his 50th Test as India captain when the team defeated South Africa by an innings and 137 runs in Pune.

Kohli is currently behind Steve Waugh and Ricky Ponting in the list of captains with most wins after their first 50 Tests as captains.

When asked whether India can dominate like the Australian teams led by Waugh and Ponting, Watson said: “it is going to be hard to replicate..but there is no reason why India can’t do it.”

“There is no doubt that India has got the depth in all facets… batting, bowling and fielding. The depth in Indian cricket is incredibly strong. It has got the luxury of having someone like a Rohit Sharma opening the batting and scoring lots of runs. The depth in Indian cricket is incredible… I am sure this team can win away from home as well,” added Watson.

The former Australian allrounder also stated that Steve Smith and David Warner’s return following the completion of their ball-tampering bands, has made the team stronger.

“The Australian team has had its issues in the last year or so. Now that Steve Smith and David Warner have come back and settled well, it has got a very strong team. There is a really good No.3 in Marnus Labuschagne, who did a great job during the Ashes. The fast bowlers are very good and there is depth in the department and Nathan Lyon are performing too. We have got strong depth,” said Watson.

Watson, who batted with a bloodied knee during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 final against Mumbai Indians, said that he was not really aware of the same.

“I wasn’t really aware of it. You don’t worry about something which you don’t know. All I thought about was what the score was and how many runs we needed to get,” Watson concluded.