Janjua Brescia vs Brescia CC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Brescia 2021 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today's JAB vs BRE at Janjua Brescia Cricket Ground, Brescia: In the Match of ECS T10 – Brescia on Tuesday, Brescia CC will square off against Brescia CC at the JCC Brescia Cricket, Brescia The ECS T10 – Brescia JAB vs BRE match will begin at 04:30 PM IST – April 13. It will be a crucial contest between the two teams as both will give their all to attain the three points. Here is the Dream11 Prediction for ECS T10 Brescia – JAB vs BRE Dream11 Team Prediction, Janjua Brescia vs Brescia CC Dream11 Tips, JAB vs BRE Probable Playing XIs, JAB vs BRE Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Janjua Brescia vs Brescia CC ECS T10 Brescia, JAB vs BRE Dream11 Guru Tips.

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Brescia match toss between Janjua Brescia vs Brescia CC will take place at 06:00 PM IST – April 13

Time: 06:30 PM IST.

Venue: JCC Brescia Cricket, Brescia

JAB vs BRE My Dream11 Team

Naseer Hussain, Ateeq Khan (c), Nasir Ramzan, Naeem Ahmad, Waseem Ahmad, Imad Khan, Lovepreet Singh, Ali Raza Islam, Malik Mushtaq, Faisal Shah, Mohammad Afzal (vc)

JAB vs BRE Probable Playing XIs

Brescia CC: Mohammad Afzal, Waseem Ahmad, Naeem Ahmad, Suleman Ali, Ateeq Khan, Raheem Qureshi, Nasir Ramzan (wk), Ahmadullah Safi, Muhammad Shouab, Zahid Ali (c), Lovepreet Singh

Janjua Brescia: Ahmed Abrar Bilal, Hasnat Ahmed, Ahmed Nisar, Nawaz Sharukh, Ahmad Hassan, Muhammad Rizwan, Muhammad Sajjad, Ghulam Farid, Muhammad Imran, Faheem Nazir, Ahmed Rukhsar

