Dream11 Team Tips

Time: 12:30 PM IST.

Venue: JCC Brescia Cricket.

JAB vs JIB My Dream11 Team

Hassan Ahmad, Nasir Ramzan, Janaka Wass, Naeem Ahmad, Waseem Ahmad, Zahid Ali, Charith Fernando, Ahmadullah Safi, Muhammad Imran, Faheem Nazir, Mohammad Afzal.

Captain: Ahmadullah Safi. Vice-captain: Nasir Ramzan.

JAB vs JIB Probable Playing XIs

Janjua Brescia

Zahid Ali (C), Naeem Ahmad, Nasir Ramzan (WK), Abdul Rehman, Waseem Ahmad, Suleman Ali, Ahmadullah Safi, Muhammad Shouab, Raeem Qureshi, Mohammad Afzal, Lovepreet Singh.

Jinnah Brescia

Rukhsar Ahmed (C), Faheem Nazir, Harsha Wass (WK), Nisar Ahmed, Hassan Ahmad, Charith Fernando, Azhar Hussain, Muhammad Imran, Muhammad Rizwan, Sukhwinder Singh, Janaka Wass.

SQUADS

Janjua Brescia

Ahmadullah Safi, Zahid Ali (C), Naeem Ahmad, Suleman Ali, Waseem Ahmad, Muhammad Shouab, Raeem Qureshi, Mohammad Afzal, Ateeq Khan, Nasir Ramzan (WK), Lovepreet Singh, Abdul Rehman, Bachittar Singh, Adnan Ali, Muhammad Saqib, Shazad Ahmed, Farhad Ali, Basit Ali, Hasnain Mirza, Ateeq Khan Zakhail and Shiraz Utmanzai.

Jinnah Brescia

Atif Mehmood, Harsha Wass (WK), Muhammad Imran, Janaka Wass, Abrar Bilal, Faheem Nazir, Rukhsar Ahmed (C), Muhammad Rizwan, Ahmed Nisar, Muhammad Sajjad, Nawaz Sharukh, Hussain Abubakar, Shahrukh Butt, Ghulam Farid, Ahmad Hassan, Hasnat Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Charith Fernando, Azhar Hussain, Humza Ishtiaq, Sukhwinder Singh, Arsalan Shahid and Mirza Ahmed.

