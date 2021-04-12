Dream11 Team Prediction

JAB vs PLG, Fantasy Cricket Tips ECS T10 Brescia Match 2: Captain, Vice-captain – Janjua Brescia vs Pak Lions Ghedi, Today’s Probable XIs at 2:30 PM IST April 12 Monday: Also Read - SA vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd T20I: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable XIs For Today's T20I Match at The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg 6 PM IST April 12 Monday

After Portugal, the tournament shifts to Brescia where all matches of the tournament will be held at JCC Brescia Cricket Ground. All teams will play against each other eight times before the semi-finals. The summit clash is set to be held on April 17. Also Read - SA vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd ODI: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable XIs For Today's ODI Match at The SuperSport Park, Centurion 1:30 PM IST April 7 Wednesday

Janjua Brescia vs Pak Lions Ghedi Dream11 Team Prediction FanCode Brescia T10 – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of JAB vs PLG, FanCode Brescia T10, Janjua Brescia Dream11 Team Player List, Pak Lions Ghedi Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Janjua Brescia vs Pak Lions Ghedi, Online Cricket Tips Janjua Brescia vs Pak Lions Ghedi Brescia T10, Fantasy Playing Tips – Brescia T10 Also Read - ABD vs DUB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips FanCode Emirates D10 Match 25: Abu Dhabi vs Dubai - Captain, Today's Probable XIs of T10 Match at Sharjah Cricket Stadium at 11 PM IST April 3 Saturday

TOSS: The FanCode Brescia T10 toss between Janjua Brescia vs Pak Lions Ghedi will take place at 2:00 PM IST – April 12.

Time: 2:30 PM IST.

Venue: Brescia Cricket Ground, Brescia

JAB vs PLG My Dream11 Team

Abdul Rehman (c), Muhammad Shouab, Tojo Thomas, Adnan Ali, Waseem Ahmad, Muhammad Tayyab, Farhad Ali, Haseeb Abdul (vc), Mohammad Afzal, Nithin Das, Ehtasham Safdar

Probable Playing XIs

Janjua Brescia

Zahid Ali (c), Hasnain Mirza, Abdul Rehman (wk), Adnan Ali, Naeem Ahmad, Farhad Ali, Suleman Ali, Mohammad Afzal, Muhammad Saqib, Waseem Ahmad, Muhammad Shouab

Pak Lions Ghedi

Haseeb Abdul (c), Rohit Unnithan, Sheraz Khan (wk), Tabassum Riaz, Mudassar Riaz, Muhammad Tayyab, John Joseph, Nithin Das, Shueb Khan, Tojo Thomas, Ehtasham Safdar

Check Dream11 Prediction/ JAB Dream11 Team/ PLG Dream11 Team/ Brescia Cricket Club Dream11 Team Prediction/ Cividate Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips – Brescia T10/ Online Cricket Tips and more.