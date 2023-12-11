Home

Jacques Kallis Backs Rinku Singh To Be India’s Perfect No.6 Batter In T20 World Cup 2024

Rinku Singh has played 10 T20Is for India, scoring 180 runs at a strike rate of 187.50. He is currently in South Africa with the Indian side.

Rinku Singh was one of India's bright stars against Australia in T20I series. (Image: BCCI)

New Delhi: Youngster Rinku Singh earned the backing of legendary Jacques Kallis to be India’s perfect No.6 batter in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024 to be held in USA and West Indies. The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) star made a huge impact in IPL 2023 with the bat as a finisher and earned his maiden national call-up against Ireland.

Since his debut, Rinku has scored some quick runs at No.6 and is currently one of the topics for discussion. Kallis also opined that the southpaw plays proper cricketing shots and doesn’t play silly cricket when he is in the middle.

“He’s a class act. You know, as we’ve seen over the last few months, what he’s done for India. Finishing games. It’s not just silly cricket. It’s a real good cricketing shots when it needs to be. He can attack when he needs to do that towards the back end of an innings.”

“So you know the ideal batter to be batting at number six. Along with the rest, the team, that’s a formidable finishing to an innings. In case one doesn’t come off, you know, you’ve got a few others that can step up and do it,” Kallis told Star Sports.

“So for me, Rinku should be the number six and given a proper opportunity.” His 29-ball 46, 9-ball-31 and 14-ball 22 against Australia in the home T20I series shows the kind of temperament that Rinku carries on the field.

The Aligarh-born cricketer is currently a part of the Indian white-ball team for their tour of South Africa. However, the first T20I between India and South Africa was washed out without a ball being bowled in Durban.

