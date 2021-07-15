New Delhi: English star Jadon Sancho was the villain at Wembley during the EURO 2020 final after missing a penalty in the shootout against Italy. Following the miss, Sancho faced heavy backlash from fans who were racist in their remarks. Days after the thrilling final, Sancho took to Twitter and apologised to fans for missing the penalty and also admitted that ‘racism is nothing new’.Also Read - Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer Update: 'No Signs' CR7 is Leaving Juventus, Says Club Director Pavel Nedved

"I'm not going pretend that I didn't see the racial abuse that I and my brothers Marcus and Bukayo received after the game, but sadly it's nothing new. As a society, we need to do better, and hold these people accountable," he wrote on Twitter.

Urging his teammates Bukayo Saka and Marcus Rashford to hold their heads high, Sancho also reckoned hate will never win.

“Hate will never win. To all the young people who have received similar abuse, hold your heads up high and keep chasing the dream.

Sancho also said that he is proud of the English team and the way the side has united in the last 18 months.

“I am proud of this England team and how we have united the whole nation in what has been a difficult 18 months for so many people,” his post read.

Following the racist attacks, Football Association also condemned the episode while fans started showing support.

England’s hopes of winning their first major title since the 1966 World Cup were dashed in the penalties at Wembley.

Meanwhile, Sacho will soon team up with Marcus Rashford at Manchester United this season. He is making a move from Borussia Dortmund to Old Trafford.