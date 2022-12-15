JAI vs BLR Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams of Semi Final 1 Between Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls at Dome, NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST Dec 15 Thu

JAI vs BLR Dream11, VIVO Pro Kabaddi: All You Need to Know

JAI vs BLR Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: After topping the standings at the end of the league stage, Jaipur Pink Panthers will be eager to continue their fine form this season in the semi-final against Bengaluru Bulls. The Panthers have already beaten the Bulls once in the ongoing campaign but they've also lost once against the southerners. They will be keen to get the better of the Bulls once again come Thursday and will be hoping that Arjun Deshwal (286 raid points) will be in top form. Deshwal has had support in attack from the likes of V Ajith Kumar (81 raid points) and Rahul Chaudhari (69 raid points). In defence, Ankush with 81 tackle points has been their best performer, while Sunil Kumar (58 tackle points), Sahul Kumar (43 tackle points) and Reza Mirbagheri (30 tackle points) have all made healthy contributions.

Match: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls, Semi Final 1, Pro Kabaddi League 2022, December 15.

Match Toss: 7:25 PM IST.

Date and Time: 7:30 PM IST.

JAI vs BLR Dream11 Team Prediction

Defenders: Ponparthiban Subramanian, Saurabh Nandal, Mahender Singh, and Ankush.

All-Rounders: Reza Mirbagheri.

Raiders: Arjun Deshwal and Bharat.

Captain: Bharat | Vice-Captain: Arjun Deshwal.

JAI vs BLR Starting Seven

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Arjun Deshwal, Abhishek KS, Reza Mirbagheri, Sunil Kumar, Sahul Kumar, Ankush, and V Ajith Kumar.

Bengaluru Bulls: Vikash Kandola, Bharat, Neeraj Narwal, Aman, Saurabh Nandal, Ponparthiban Subramanian, and Mahender Singh.