The second match of the day will feature Jaipur Pink Panthers and Dabang Delhi K.C. Both games will be held at The Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru – the fixed venue for Season 8 of vivo PKL. Only two raiders have managed to score Super 10s in all their matches of PKL Season 8 – Naveen Kumar of Delhi and Arjun Deshwal of Jaipur Pink Panthers. The two young stars of Kabaddi will be on the mat when the teams lock horns on Monday. Their Super 10s have had contrasting impacts on their teams. Naveen has ensured Delhi stay close to the top while Jaipur have struggled to capitalise on their raider's heroics. Defender Sandeep Dhull's return to the left corner will give Jaipur much-need confidence. He was instrumental in their win against Puneri Paltan but will face a completely different challenge in Naveen Kumar. Naveen was, however, tackled 5 times by the U.P. Yoddha defence in the first half of his previous match which should give coach Sanjeev Baliyan confidence to try a bold defensive approach. With no other raider impressing apart from Arjun Deshwal, the coach might start with 5 defenders and two raiders in the lineup. Arjun will be eyeing the error-prone Delhi covers Jeeva Kumar and Manjeet Chhillar for the points but the match will be decided on how well the Panthers handle the Naveen "Express".

Match: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi KC, Match 45, Pro Kabaddi League 2021, 10th January.

Match Toss: 8:25 PM IST.

Date and Time: 8:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre.

JAI vs DEL Dream11 Team

Shaul Kumar, Joginder Narwal, Deepak Singh, Manjeet Chhillar, Sandeep Narwal, Naveen Kumar, Arjun Deshwal.

Captain: Naveen Kumar, Vice-Captain: Arjun Deshwal.

JAI vs DEL Predicted Playing 7

Jaipur Pink Panthers

Arjun Deshwal, Naveen, Amit Nagar, Sandeep Kumar Dhull, Shaul Kumar, Amit Kharb, Vishal.

Dabang Delhi KC

Ashu Malik, Naveen Kumar, Jeeva Kumar, Joginder Narwal, Manjeet Chillar, Sandeep Narwal, Vijay.