JAI vs DEL Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi KC Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi League 2021: Match 90 Between JAI vs DEL at Sheraton Grand, Bengaluru, Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre at 7:30 PM IST

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing 7 for Today Pro Kabaddi League 2021 Between JAI vs DEL.

Match: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi KC, Match 90, Pro Kabaddi League 2021, 03 February.

Match Toss: 7:25 PM IST.

Date and Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre.

JAI vs DEL Dream11 Team

Arjun Deshwal, Deepak Hooda, Vishal, Sachin Narwal, Manjeet Chhillar, Sandeep Narwal, Ashu Malik

Captain: Deepak Hooda Vice Captain: Sandeep Narwal

JAI vs DEL Predicted Playing 7

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Arjun Deshwal, Deepak Hooda, Vishal, Sandeep Dhull, Deepak Singh, Sachin Narwal, Sahul Kumar

Dabang Delhi KC: Vijay, Jeeva Kumar, Manjeet Chhillar, Sandeep Narwal, Ashu Malik, Krishan, Joginder Narwal