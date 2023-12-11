Home

JAI vs GUJ Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams of Match 18 Between Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Gujarat Giants In Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru at 8 PM IST December 11 Monday

Here is the Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Gujarat Giants Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing 7 for Today Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Between JAI vs GUJ. Also Check Jaipur Pink Panthers Dream11 Team Player List, Gujarat Giants Dream11 Team Player List, and Dream11 Guru Fantasy Tips.

JAI vs GUJ Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams of Match 18 Between Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Gujarat Giants In Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru at 8 PM IST December 11 Monday

Match Toss: 7:55 PM IST.

Date and Time: 8 PM IST, December 11

Venue: Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

JAI vs GUJ Dream11 Team

Raiders- Sonu Jaglan, Arjun Deshwal, Ajith Kumar

Defender- Fazel Atrachali, Sombir

All-rounder- Mohammad Esmail Nabibakhsh, Sunil Kumar

Captain- Arjun Deshwal

Vice Captain- Sonu Jaglan.

JAI vs GUJ Squads

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Ashish Devank, Amir Hossein Mohammadmaleki, Shashank B, Lucky Sharma, Lavish, Navneet, Rahul Chaudhari, Sumit, Sunil Kumar, Arjun Deshwal, Ajith Kumar V, Reza Mirbhageri, Bhavani Rajput, Sahul Kumar, Ankush, Abhishek KS

Gujarat Giants: Sombir, Vikas Jaglan, Saurav Gulia, Deepak Rajendra Singh, Ravi Kumar, More GB, Jeetendra Yadav, Nitesh, Jagdeep, Balaji D, Manuj, Sonu, Rakesh Sangroha, Rohan Singh, Partik Dahiya, Fazal Atrachali, Rohit Gulia, Mohammad Esmail Nabibakhsh, Arkam Sheikh

