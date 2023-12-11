By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
JAI vs GUJ Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams of Match 18 Between Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Gujarat Giants In Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru at 8 PM IST December 11 Monday
Here is the Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Gujarat Giants Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing 7 for Today Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Between JAI vs GUJ. Also Check Jaipur Pink Panthers Dream11 Team Player List, Gujarat Giants Dream11 Team Player List, and Dream11 Guru Fantasy Tips.
Also Check Jaipur Pink Panthers Dream11 Team Player List, Gujarat Giants Dream11 Team Player List, and Dream11 Guru Fantasy Tips.
Match Toss: 7:55 PM IST.
Date and Time: 8 PM IST, December 11
Venue: Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.
JAI vs GUJ Dream11 Team
Raiders- Sonu Jaglan, Arjun Deshwal, Ajith Kumar
Defender- Fazel Atrachali, Sombir
All-rounder- Mohammad Esmail Nabibakhsh, Sunil Kumar
Captain- Arjun Deshwal
Vice Captain- Sonu Jaglan.
JAI vs GUJ Squads
Jaipur Pink Panthers: Ashish Devank, Amir Hossein Mohammadmaleki, Shashank B, Lucky Sharma, Lavish, Navneet, Rahul Chaudhari, Sumit, Sunil Kumar, Arjun Deshwal, Ajith Kumar V, Reza Mirbhageri, Bhavani Rajput, Sahul Kumar, Ankush, Abhishek KS
Gujarat Giants: Sombir, Vikas Jaglan, Saurav Gulia, Deepak Rajendra Singh, Ravi Kumar, More GB, Jeetendra Yadav, Nitesh, Jagdeep, Balaji D, Manuj, Sonu, Rakesh Sangroha, Rohan Singh, Partik Dahiya, Fazal Atrachali, Rohit Gulia, Mohammad Esmail Nabibakhsh, Arkam Sheikh
