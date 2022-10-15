TEL vs DEL Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi

TEL vs DEL Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams of Match 20 Between Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi at Shree Kanteerva Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru at 8:30 PM IST Oct 15 Sat: After a high-scoring night of triple panga on Friday, vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 9 has another triple delight in store for fans at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday. Jaipur Pink Panthers will face Gujarat Giants in the first match, while Telugu Titans take on Dabang Delhi K.C. in the second and Bengal Warriors square off against Patna Pirates in the last game of the night. Telugu Titans have met Dabang Delhi K.C. 14 times. The Titans have won eight times and the defending champions have been victorious on five occasions. There has also been a tie between these teams in the past.Also Read - BEN vs PAT Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams of Match 21 Between Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates at Shree Kanteerva Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru at 9:30 PM IST Oct 15 Sat

Match: Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi KC, Match 20, Pro Kabaddi League 2022-23, 15 October Also Read - PKL 9, VIVO Pro Kabaddi League, Day 7 Highlights: Gujarat, Jaipur and Mumbai Emerge Victorius

Match Toss: 8:25 PM IST. Also Read - GUJ vs PUN Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams of Match 16 Between Tamil Thalaivas and U Mumba at Shree Kanteerva Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru at 9:30 PM IST Oct 14 Fri

Date and Time: 8:30 PM IST.

Venue: Shree Kanteerva Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

TEL vs DEL Dream11 Team

Surjeet Singh, Sandeep Kumar Dhull, Krishan Dhull, Ashu Malik, Naveen Kumar(c), Siddharth Desai (vc), and Manjeet-II.

TEL vs DEL Predicted Playing 7

Telugu Titans: Vijay Kumar, Vishal Bhardwaj, Parvesh Bhainswal, Surjeet Singh, Vinay, Siddharth Desai, and Monu Goyat.



Dabang Delhi: Naveen Kumar, Ashu Malik, Manjeet, Krishan Dhull, Sandeep Kumar Dhull, Vishal Lather and Ravi Kumar.

