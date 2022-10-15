JAI vs GUJ Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi

JAI vs GUJ Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams of Match 19 Between Gujarat Giants and Jaipur Pink Panthers at Shree Kanteerva Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru at 7:30 PM IST Oct 15 Sat: Jaipur Pink Panthers will be confident after winning their last two matches and will be keen to register a third consecutive win. Their last game saw Arjun Deshwal bag a Super 10 while skipper Sunil Kumar scored eight tackle points. Deshwal will be the Panthers’ go-to man in attack once again and he’ll be eager to have a major impact on the upcoming contest. As far as Gujarat Giants go, they will be raring to return to the mat after notching up their first win of the campaign last night. Their main threat in attack will be Rakesh, who has been sensational this season and was his team’s top scorer in their last outing with 15 points. Jaipur Pink Panthers have faced Gujarat Giants 10 times with the former winning thrice and the latter emerging on top six times. There has also been one tie when these two teams have met in the past.Also Read - PKL 9, VIVO Pro Kabaddi League, Day 7 Highlights: Gujarat, Jaipur and Mumbai Emerge Victorius

Match: Gujarat Giants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Match 19, Pro Kabaddi League 2022-23, 15 October

Match Toss: 7:25 PM IST.

Date and Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Shree Kanteerva Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

JAI vs GUJ Dream11 Team

Sunil Kumar, Sourav Gulia, Ankush Rathee, V Ajith Kumar, Parteek Dhaiya, Arjun Deshwal (c), Rakesh Sangroya (vc)

JAI vs GUJ Predicted Playing 7

Gujarat Giants: Sagar, Sahil Gulia and M Abhishek, Abhimanyu Kaushik and Vishwanath V, Pawan Sherawat/Sachin and Ajinkya Pawar.

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Arjun Deshwal, Rahul Chaudhari, V Ajith Kumar, Sunil Kumar, Sahul Kumar, Ankush, and Abhishek KS/Reza Mirbagheri