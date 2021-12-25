Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi League 2021: Match 12 Between JAI vs HAR at Sheraton Grand, Bengaluru, Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre at 9:30 PM IST: Jaipur Pink Panthers are all set to take on Haryana Steelers in the 12th match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021. Jaipur Pink Panthers had a tough night in their opening game as they lost to Gujarat Giants 27-34. The former champions failed collectively against the Giants and will look to turn things around quickly with a win. On the other hand, the Haryana Steelers also lost their opening game. They were defeated by the Patna Pirates 42-39 in a nail-biting thriller. The Steelers will be keen to bounce back as they search for their first win of the new season. Barring Arjun Deshwal, the other raiders failed to turn up for the Panthers in their last match. While Arjun Deshwal scored 10 raid points, Deepak Hooda was the 2nd best raider with only four points. Sandeep Dhull bagged three tackle points in the defense, and Amit Hooda clinched two. They are likely to start with an unchanged seven. Siddharth Desai looked in good touch for the Titans with 11 points in their last match. Rajnish contributed six raid points, while Sandeep Kandola scored a high-five in the defense. Rohit Kumar didn’t feature against Tamil Thalaivas, and Ankit Beniwal could sit out if he returns to the starting seven.Also Read - PUN vs TEL Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams of Match 11 Between Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans at Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru at 8:30 PM IST December 25 Saturday

Match: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers, Match 12, Pro Kabaddi League 2021, 25th December Also Read - PAT vs UP Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams of Match 10 Between PAT vs UP at Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru at 7:30 PM IST December 25 Saturday

Match Toss: 9:25 PM IST. Also Read - IN-U19 vs PK-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints U19 Asia Cup One Day 5th ODI: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing 11s- India-U19 vs Pakistan-U19, Team News For Today's ODI Match From ICC Cricket Academy Ground No 2 at 11 AM IST December 25 Saturday

Date and Time: 9:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre.

JAI vs HAR Dream11 Team

Amit Hooda, Sandeep Kumar Dhull, Jaideep Kuldeep, Deepak Niwas Hooda, Rohit Gulia, Ashish, Meetu Mahender.

Captain: Deepak Niwas Hooda, Vice-Captain: Rohit Gulia.

JAI vs HAR Predicted Playing 7

Jaipur Pink Panthers

Deepak Hooda, Arjun Deshwal, Amit, Vishal, Nitin Rawal, Amit Hooda, Sandeep Dhull.

Haryana Steelers

Vikash Khandola, Rohit Gulia, Shrikant Tewthia, Jaideep Kuldeep, Meetu Mahender, Surender Nada, Mohit/Ravi Kumar.