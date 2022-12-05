JAI vs HAR Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams Of Match 121 Between Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Harayana Steelers At Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad At 8:30 PM IST Dec 5 Mon

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing 7 for Today Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Between JAI vs HAR. Also Check Jaipur Pink Panthers Dream 11 Team Player List, Haryana Steelers Dream11 Team Player List and Dream11 Guru Fantasy Tips.

JAI vs HAR Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: The match no. 121 of the Vivo Pro Kabaddi League 2022 is set to be played Between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Haryana Steelers. This is a must-win game for the Haryana Steelers to keep their hopes alive of making it to the playoffs. The Jaipur Pink Panthers have already qualified for the playoffs. To make it to the playoffs- Haryana Steelers must win all of their remaining three games.

Match: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers Pro Kabaddi League 2022, December 5.

Match Toss: 8:25 PM IST.

Date and Time: 8:30 PM IST.

Venue: Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad

JAI vs HAR Dream11 Team

DEF: Sunil Kumar, Monu Hooda and Ankush Rathee.

ALL: V Ajith Kumar and Reza Mirbhageri.

RAI: Manjeet Dahiya and Arjun Deshwal.

JAI vs HAR Probable Starting 7

JAI: Arjun Deshwal, Sunil Kumar, Reza Mirbhageri, Abhishek KS, V Ajith Kumar, Sahul Kumar and Ankush Rathee.

HAR: Arjun Deshwal, Sunil Kumar, Reza Mirbhageri, Abhishek KS, V Ajith Kumar, Sahul Kumar and Ankush Rathee.

JAI vs HAR Squads:

JAI: Shaul Kumar, Sunil-Kumar(C), Ankush Jr, Abhishek KS, Reza Mirbagheri, V Ajith Kumar, Arjun Deshwal, Rahul Chaudhari, Nitin Chandel, Bhavani Rajput, Woosan KO, Navneet, Ashish Jagat Birwal, Devank, Nitin Panwar, Lucky Sharma, Deepak Singh, Rahul Gorakh Dhanawade, Abhimanyu Raghuvanshi, Marimuthu Kamaraj, Akshay Bagal

HAR: Mohit, Jaideep Kuldeep, Monu Hooda, Nitin Rawal, Meetu Mehender, Manjeet, Rakesh Narwal, Amirhossein Bastami, Sunny Sherawat, K Prapanjan, Joginder Narwal(C), Vinay, Harsh Kumar, Manish Gulia, Md Esmaeil Maghsoudlou Mahalli, Sushil Om, Lovepreet Singh, Ankit-I, Naveen Satnarain