JAI vs HAR Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi

Match Toss: 9:25 PM IST.

Date and Time: 9:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre.

JAI vs HAR Dream11 Team

Jaideep Kuldeep, Sandeep Kumar Dhull, Vishal, Akshay Kumar, Mohit, Arjun Deshwal, Vikash Khandola.

Captain: Arjun Deshwal | Vice-Captain: Jaideep Kuldeep.

JAI vs HAR Predicted Playing 7

Haryana Steelers: Ashish, Vikash Kandola, Vinay, Ravi Kumar, Meetu Mahender, Jaideep Kuldeep, Mohit.

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Arjun Deshwal, Sandeep Kumar Dhull, Shaul Kumar, Vishal, Deepak Niwas Hooda, Sachin Narwal, Nitin Rawal.