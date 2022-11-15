JAI vs MUM Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams of Match 80 Between Jaipur Pink Panthers vs U Mumba at Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune at 7:30 PM IST November 15 Tuesday

JAI vs MUM Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs U Mumba Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi League 2021: Match 80 Between JAI vs MUM at Sheraton Grand, Bengaluru, Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre at 7:30 PM IST: Jaipur Pink Panthers will be determined after a whopping win in their last match. The Top Cats have secured eight wins and have five losses in the tournament so far. Arjun Deshwal has been the leading scorer for the Panthers in the competition with 148 raid points. Rahul Chaudhari looked brilliant in the previous game with a Super 10 and in total he has scored 48 raid points. V Ajith Kumar has been decent with his 32 raid points. On the other hand, the season has been no different for U Mumba. The Mumboys have been in good form in the recent matches and will look to make it three wins in a row. Guman Singh has been the star raider for the team with 87 raid points and he has got the support from Ashish and Jai Bhagwan who have scored 64 and 45 raid points respectively.

Match: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs U Mumba, Match 80, Pro Kabaddi League 2022, 15th November.

Match Toss: 7:25 PM IST.

Date and Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune.

JAI vs MUM Dream11 Team

Rinku, Sunil Kumar, Kiran Laxman Magar, and Ankush, Reza Mirbagheri, Ashish and Arjun Deshwal.

Captain: Ashish, Vice-Captain: Arjun Deshwal.

JAI vs MUM Predicted Playing 7

Jaipur Pink Panthers

Arjun Deshwal, Rahul Chaudhari, Reza Mirbagheri, Sunil Kumar, Sahul Kumar, Ankush, and Abhishek KS.

U Mumba

Guman Singh, Ashish, Kiran Magar, Mohit, Surinder Singh/Shivansh Thakur, Harendra Kumar, and Rinku.