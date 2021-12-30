Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi

Former champions U Mumba and Jaipur Pink Panthers will lock horns in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 8 on the penultimate day of the year 2021 i.e. December 30. U Mumba and Jaipur Pink Panthers were arguably the best franchises in the early days of PKL. The Pink Panthers won the first season to kickstart a league that has gone on to revolutionize the sport by producing high-quality athletes and finding international acceptance. U Mumba, one of the finest performing teams in vivo PKL history despite a stuttering campaign in 2019, will be keen to rewind the clock and rekindle their rivalry against Jaipur on Thursday. The Jaipur-based club had lost their season opener against Gujarat Giants, but found their winning combination and had a two-match unbeaten streak. They defeated the Haryana Steelers and UP Yoddha in their last fixtures. As for U Mumba, they, on the other hand, started their campaign with a convincing victory against the Bengaluru Bulls, but lost and drew their second and third games against Dabang Delhi KC and Tamil Thalaivas, respectively.

Match: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs U Mumba, Match 21, Pro Kabaddi League 2021, 30th December.

Match Toss: 7:25 PM IST.

Date and Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre.

JAI vs MUM Dream11 Team

Vishal, Sandeep Kumar Dhull, Deepak Niwas Hooda, Nitin Rawal, V Ajith Kumar, Arjun Deshwal, Shivam Anil.

Captain: Arjun Deshwal, Vice-Captain: Deepak Niwas Hooda.

JAI vs MUM Predicted Playing 7

Jaipur Pink Panthers

Arjun Deshwal, Deepak Hooda, Nitin Rawal, Amit, Vishal, Shaul Kumar, Sandeep Dhull.

U Mumba

Abhishek Singh, V Ajith, Ashish Sangwan, Rahul Sethpal, Fazel Atrachali, Prince, Shivam/Rinku.