Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi League 2021: Match 53 Between JAI vs PAT at Sheraton Grand, Bengaluru, Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre at 7:30 PM IST.

Match: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates, Match 53, Pro Kabaddi League 2021, 14th January.

Match Toss: 7:25 PM IST.

Date and Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre.

JAI vs PAT Dream11 Team

Nitesh Kumar, Shaul Kumar, Sunil, Sandeep Kumar Dhull, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, Monu Goyat, Sachin Tanwar

Captain: Nitesh Kumar Vice-Captain: Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

JAI vs PAT Predicted Playing 7

Jaipur Pink Panthers

Deepak Hooda, Arjun Deshwal, Sandeep Dhull, Sahul Kumar, Amit, Naveen, Vishal

Patna Pirates

Monu Goyat, Prashanth Kumar Rai, Sachin, Monu, Neeraj Kumar, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, Sunil