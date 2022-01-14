Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi
Date and Time: 7:30 PM IST.
Venue: Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre.
JAI vs PAT Dream11 Team
Nitesh Kumar, Shaul Kumar, Sunil, Sandeep Kumar Dhull, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, Monu Goyat, Sachin Tanwar
Captain: Nitesh Kumar Vice-Captain: Mohammadreza Chiyaneh
JAI vs PAT Predicted Playing 7
Jaipur Pink Panthers
Deepak Hooda, Arjun Deshwal, Sandeep Dhull, Sahul Kumar, Amit, Naveen, Vishal
Patna Pirates
Monu Goyat, Prashanth Kumar Rai, Sachin, Monu, Neeraj Kumar, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, Sunil