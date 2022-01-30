Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi

Date and Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre.

JAI vs PAT Dream11 Team

Neeraj Kumar, Sandeep Kumar Dhull, C Sajin, Vishal, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, Arjun Deshwal, Prashanth Kumar Rai.

Captain: Arjun Deshwal | Vice-Captain: Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

JAI vs PAT Predicted Playing 7

Patna Pirates: Prashanth Kumar Rai, Sachin Tanwar, Monu Goyat, Sajin C, Sunil, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, Neeraj Kumar

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Arjun Deshwal, Shaul Kumar, Sandeep Dhull, Nitin Rawal, Amit Nagar, Vishal, Sachin Narwal