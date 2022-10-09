Bengaluru: The second day of vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 9 witnessed back-to-back ties as fans were treated to some high-quality and thrilling matches. Sunday’s action promises to be no different with Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Telugu Titans, Bengal Warriors and Puneri Paltan all eyeing their first win of the season. Day 3 offers us another triple header and the first game of the night will be played between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Patna Pirates, whereas in the second game, Telugu Titans will take on Bengal Warriors. In the closing encounter for the night, Puneri Paltan will be up against Bengaluru Bulls.Also Read - LIVE PKL Score, Pro Kabaddi League 2022: Dabang Delhi Lead Gujarat Giants 21-17 at Half-Time

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing 7 for Today Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Between JAI vs PAT. Also Check Jaipur Pink Panthers Dream 11 Team Player List, Patna Pirates Dream11 Team Player List and Dream11 Guru Fantasy Tips. Also Read - VIVO Pro Kabaddi League 2022, Day 4 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online and on TV

Match: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates, Match 7, Pro Kabaddi League 2022-23, 9 October Also Read - DEL vs GUJ Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams of Match 11 Between Dabang Delhi KC vs Gujarat Giants at Shree Kanteerva Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru at 8:30 PM IST Oct 10 Mon

Match Toss: 7:25 PM IST.

Date and Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

JAI vs PAT Dream11 Team

Sunil Kumar, Ankush Jr, and Sunil, Rohit Gulia, V Ajith Kumar, Arjun Deshwal (vc) and Sachin Tanwar (c).

JAI vs PAT Probable Starting Lineups

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Arjun Deshwal, Bhavani Rajput, V Ajith Kumar, Sunil Kumar, Sahul Kumar, Ankush, and Abhishek KS.

Patna Pirates: Sachin Tanwar, Rohit Gulia, Vishwas S, Sunil, Neeraj Kumar, Sajin Chandrasekhar, and Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj.