JAI vs PUN Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League 2022: Captain, Vice-Captain, PKL 9 Final Between Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan at Dome, NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST Dec 17 Saturday

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing 7 for Today Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Between JAI vs BLR. Also Check Jaipur Pink Panthers Dream 11 Team Player List, Puneri Paltan Dream11 Team Player List, and Dream11 Guru Fantasy Tips.

JAI vs PUN, PKL 2022 Final Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

JAI vs PUN Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League 2022: Jaipur Pink Panthers will be making their third appearance in a vivo PKL final and will be eyeing their second title after winning the inaugural edition. The Panthers topped the league stage standings and have met Puneri Paltan twice this season, winning once and losing on the other occasion. They are in great form and will back themselves to beat Puneri Paltan in the final with their star man Arjun Deshwal (290 raid points) leading the way. V Ajith Kumar (94 raid points) who had a big impact for the Panthers in their semis win against Bengaluru Bulls will also have a role to play alongside Rahul Chaudhari (71 raid points). On the defensive front, Ankush has been the best defender of the season with 86 tackle points. He has received great support from Sunil Kumar (59 tackle points) and Sahul Kumar (53 tackle points). Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing 7 for Today Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Between JAI vs BLR. Also Check Jaipur Pink Panthers Dream 11 Team Player List, Puneri Paltan Dream11 Team Player List, and Dream11 Guru Fantasy Tips.

Match: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan, Final , Pro Kabaddi League 2022, December 17.

Match Toss: 7:55 PM IST.

Date and Time: December 17, 8 PM IST.

JAI vs PUN Dream11 Team Prediction

Defenders: Fazel Atrachali, Abinesh Nadarajan, and Ankush.

All-Rounders: Reza Mirbagheri and V Ajith Kumar.

Raiders: Arjun Deshwal and Pankaj Mohite.

Captain: Arjun Deshwal | Vice-Captain: Pankaj Mohite.

JAI vs PUN Probable Starting Seven

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Arjun Deshwal, Rahul Chaudhari, Reza Mirbagheri, Sunil Kumar, Sahul Kumar, Ankush, and V Ajith Kumar.

Puneri Paltan: Akash Shinde, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Pankaj Mohite, Gaurav Khatri, Sanket Sawant, Fazel Atrachali, and Abinesh Nadarajan.