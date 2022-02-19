JAI vs PUN Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi League 2021: Match 130 Between JAI vs PUN at Sheraton Grand, Bengaluru, Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre at 7:30 PM IST:

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing 7 for Today Pro Kabaddi League 2021 Between JAI vs PUN. Also Check Jaipur Pink Panthers Dream 11 Team Player List, Puneri Paltan Dream11 Team Player List and Dream11 Guru Fantasy Tips.

Match: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan, Match 130, Pro Kabaddi League 2021, 19 February.

Match Toss: 7:25 PM IST.

Date and Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre.

JAI vs PUN Dream11 Team

Abinesh Nadarajan, Vishal Bhardwaj, Baldev Singh, Shaul Kumar, Aslam Inamdar, Arjun Deshwal, Vishwas S.

Captain: Arjun Deshwal Vice-Captain: Aslam Inamdar

JAI vs PUN Predicted Playing 7

Jaipur Pink Panthers

Naveen, Shaul Kumar, Dharamraj Cheralathan, Elavarasan/Sachin Narwal, Arjun Deshwal, Deepak Singh, Deepak Hooda,

Puneri Paltan

Mohit Goyat, Vishwas S, Baldev Singh, Vishal Bhardwaj, Aslam Inamdar, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant,