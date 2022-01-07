Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi

The second match of the night will see Jaipur Pink Panthers take on a rejuvenated Puneri Paltan side. Aslam Inamdar and Mohit Goyat were in great form for coach Anup Kumar's Pune in their win against Gujarat Giants. They will fancy their chances against Jaipur's defence that has looked leaky in recent games with Sandeep Dhull and Vishal failing to find rhythm. The Pink Panthers will once again rely on Arjun Deshwal, who has started the season with consecutive Super 10s, to lead their attack. The two sides will head into the clash on the back of contrasting results as the Jaipur-based team lost their last encounter against the Bengaluru Bulls. As for Puneri Paltan, they registered a victory against the Gujarat Giants.

Date and Time: 8:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre.

JAI vs PUN Dream11 Team

Abinesh Nadarajan, Vishal Bhardwaj, Baldev Singh, Shaul Kumar, Aslam Inamdar, Arjun Deshwal, Vishwas S.

Captain: Arjun Deshwal Vice-Captain: Aslam Inamdar

JAI vs PUN Predicted Playing 7

Jaipur Pink Panthers

Naveen, Shaul Kumar, Dharamraj Cheralathan, Elavarasan/Sachin Narwal, Arjun Deshwal, Deepak Singh, Deepak Hooda,

Puneri Paltan

Mohit Goyat, Vishwas S, Baldev Singh, Vishal Bhardwaj, Aslam Inamdar, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant,