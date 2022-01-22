Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi

JAI vs TAM Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams of Match Between Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Tamil Thalaivas at Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru at 8:30 PM IST January 22 Saturday: Tamil Thalaivas suffered a heartbreaking 35-37 loss against Gujarat Giants in their last match on Thursday in a contest that went down to the very last raid. After a gap of a day, they will be taking on the Jaipur Pink Panthers, who lie just one position above them in seventh spot on the points table.

Jaipur themselves went through the emotional wringer when they lost to the Telugu Titans by a solitary point on Wednesday. Going down 34-35 to the team placed at the bottom of the points table wouldn't have been very pleasant.

Match: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Tamil Thalaivas, Match Pro Kabaddi League 2021, 22th January.

Match Toss: 9:25 PM IST.

Date and Time: January 22, 2022, Saturday, 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre.

JAI vs TAM Dream11 Team

Arjun Deshwal, Deepak Hooda, Naveen, Sandeep Dhull, Athul MS, Bhavani Rajput, Surjeet Singh.

Captain: Deepak Hooda Vice-captain: Sandeep Dhull.

JAI vs TAM Predicted Playing 7

Jaipur Pink Panthers

Arjun Deshwal, Deepak Hooda, Naveen, Sandeep Dhull, Sahul Kumar, Vishal, Amit.

Tamil Thalaivas

Manjeet, Athul MS, Bhavani Rajput, Surjeet Singh, Sagar, Mohit, Sahil Singh.