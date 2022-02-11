JAI vs UP Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi

Match Toss: 8:25 PM IST.

Date and Time: 8:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre.

JAI vs UP Dream11 Team

Sumit, Vishal, Nitesh Kumar, Deepak Niwas Hooda, Gurdeep, Surender Gill, Pardeep Narwal.

Captain: Surender Gill | Vice-Captain: Deepak Niwas Hooda

JAI vs UP Predicted 7

UP Yoddha: Pardeep Narwal, Shrikant Jadhav, Surender Gill, Ashu Singh, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Gurdeep

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Arjun Deshwal, Amit Nagar, Sandeep Kumar Dhull, Shaul Kumar, Vishal, Deepak Niwas Hooda, Deepak Singh.