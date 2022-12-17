Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Final Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online and on TV

After 132 gruelling league stage games, two exhilarating eliminators and two blockbuster semi-finals, it all boils down to the final of vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 9 between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Puneri Paltan.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Final Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online and on TV. (Image: Twitter)

Mumbai: After 132 gruelling league stage games, two exhilarating eliminators and two blockbuster semi-finals, it all boils down to the final of vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 9 on Saturday between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Puneri Paltan at the Dome, NSCI SVP Stadium in Mumbai.

What is the timing of the VIVO Pro Kabaddi 2022 Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan FINAL Match ?

The VIVO Pro Kabaddi FINAL match between Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan will be played on Saturday (December 17) from 7:30 PM (IST) onwards.

Where will the VIVO Pro Kabaddi 2022 Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan FINAL Match be played?

The VIVO Pro Kabaddi FINAL match between Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan will be played at NSCI SVP Stadium in Mumbai.

Where can I watch the VIVO Pro Kabaddi 2022 Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan FINAL Match ?

The VIVO Pro Kabaddi FINAL match between Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan will be telecasted live on Star Sports Network.

Where can I live stream the VIVO Pro Kabaddi 2022 Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan FINAL Match ?

The VIVO Pro Kabaddi FINAL match between Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan will be live streamed on Disney+Hotstar.