Top Recommended Stories
Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Final Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online and on TV
After 132 gruelling league stage games, two exhilarating eliminators and two blockbuster semi-finals, it all boils down to the final of vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 9 between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Puneri Paltan.
Mumbai: After 132 gruelling league stage games, two exhilarating eliminators and two blockbuster semi-finals, it all boils down to the final of vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 9 on Saturday between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Puneri Paltan at the Dome, NSCI SVP Stadium in Mumbai.
Also Read:
- LIVE PKL 2022 Final Score, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan: Cirkus Movie Cast Likely to Grace FINAL
- JAI vs PUN Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League 2022: Captain, Vice-Captain, PKL 9 Final Between Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan at Dome, NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST Dec 17 Saturday
- DEL vs UP Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams of Match 83 Between Dabang Delhi K.C. vs UP Yoddhas at Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune at 8:30 PM IST Nov 16 Wed
What is the timing of the VIVO Pro Kabaddi 2022 Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan FINAL Match ?
The VIVO Pro Kabaddi FINAL match between Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan will be played on Saturday (December 17) from 7:30 PM (IST) onwards.
Where will the VIVO Pro Kabaddi 2022 Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan FINAL Match be played?
The VIVO Pro Kabaddi FINAL match between Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan will be played at NSCI SVP Stadium in Mumbai.
Where can I watch the VIVO Pro Kabaddi 2022 Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan FINAL Match ?
The VIVO Pro Kabaddi FINAL match between Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan will be telecasted live on Star Sports Network.
Where can I live stream the VIVO Pro Kabaddi 2022 Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan FINAL Match ?
The VIVO Pro Kabaddi FINAL match between Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan will be live streamed on Disney+Hotstar.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.