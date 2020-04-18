Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Municipal Jalapa vs Real Esteli FC Nicaragua League 2020 – Football Tips For Today's Match JAL vs EST at Estadio Alejandro Ramos Turico: In one of the most-awaited battles of Nicaragua League 2020, Municipal Jalapa will be taking on Real Esteli at the Estadio Alejandro Ramos Turico on late Saturday night (Sunday early morning in India on April 19). The Nicaragua League match will start at 2.30 AM (IST). Real Esteli have been one of the strongest in the competition are sitting comfortably at the second spot in the table with 32 points. Esteli have won nine wins, played five draws and suffered three defeats from 17 games so far. As for Municipal Jalapa, they're currently at the fifth position with 23 points under their belt and are on the back of a defeat to Chinandega. With Real Esteli making the visit this time around, another stern test lies ahead for Municipal Jalapa.

Kick-Off Time: The Nicaragua League 2020 match between Municipal Jalapa and Real Esteli FC will start at 2.30 AM IST.

Venue: Estadio Alejandro Ramos Turico

My Dream11 Team

K Bautista (GK); C Mauriel, J Quijano, M Rosas, J Casco, F Cruz, E Centeno, M Medina, E Castillo (C), L Acuna, B Ayerdis (VC).

JAL vs EST Probable XIs

Muncipal Jalapa: K Bautista (GK); M Medina, D Siles, M Garcia, A Colindres, G Ramos, H Lopez, M Briones, F Cruz, J Duarte, P Rabon.

Real Esteli FC: H Maradiaga (GK); F Paz, J Casco, C Gutierrez, L Lopez, B Ayerdis, J Barrera, M Lopez, O Acevedo, F Tavano, E Castillo.

JAL vs EST SQUADS

Municipal Jalapa: K. Bautista, G. Galeano, V. Mairena, M. Mena, A. Orozco, S. Arbs, E. Bothel, E. Cabrera, A. Colindres, E. García, M. García, O. Lau, R. Lopez, M. Medina, E. Mondragón, G. Ramos, L. Sánchez, D. Siles, vJ. Torrez, J. Gonzalez, K. Acuña, M. Briones, G. Castellanos,F. Cruz, L. Cruz, J. Flores, Heyder López, Y. Martínez , A. Montenegro, K. Montenegro, K. Peréz M. Rocha, M. Zambrana, E. Centen, ,Gabriel J. Duarte, L. Galeano, N. Lazo, Hexell López, H. Moreno, H. Navarrete.

Real Esteli FC: Henry Maradiaga, Denver Fox, Esdras Gonzalez, Jason Casco, Oscar Renan-Lopez, Cristian Mauriel-Gutierrez, Manuel Rosas, Francisco Paz, Richard Rodriguez, Josue Quijano, Luis Lopez-Pindea, Janathan Sanchez, Edgar Castillo-Bellorin, Ricardo Rivas-Gomaz, Lucio Barroca, Jorge Betancur, Juan Barrera, Oscar Acevedo, Marlon Lopez, Jaime Ayala, Yohn Mosquera, Oscar Castellon-Ruiz, Harold Medina, Jesus Leal, Henry Garcia, Fabrizio Tavano, Brandon Ayerdis, Taufic Guarch, Luis Acuna, Vinicius De-Souza, Widman Talavera, Henry Figueros.

